Our Best Beauty Secrets: Learn the Trick to Get Bold Eyebrows

Not so fast, put down those tweezers! This season full, heavy brows were ubiquitous on the runways. Rather than investing in a brow powder, reach into your makeup for a neutral shadow that's the same color as your hair. Using short, feathery strokes, apply the eye shadow with a small brush to fill out any sparse areas, using your natural arch as a guide. Keep the overall balance of your facial proportions in mind when filling out your brows. A full fringe looks best on people with medium to heavy features. If you are on the petite and delicate side, a heavy brow could overpower your face.

Want to recreate the look? Watch the video above for all the tips.

Beauty Tip

—Kahlana Barfield