Our Best Beauty Secrets: Go Nude (on Your Lips!) in 3 Easy Steps

A nude lip has the amazing ability to blend in against a bold smoky eye or stand out all on its own. But finding the perfect finish can sometimes be tricky. Luckily, InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield is taking the guesswork out of the process! With the help of celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin, the video above breaks down the art of the nude power pout into three easy steps. See the process in full by watching the video above.
Need help finding that perfect neutral lipstick? Click through our gallery to learn even more tips on rocking a nude lip.
Show Transcript
Hi, I'm Kahlana Barfield, Beauty Director at In Style magazine. Everyone love the new lip. But finding the new shade can be extremely challenging. So today we're going to show you a simple way to achieve the lip, using something that's already in our makeup bag. [MUSIC] The first step to getting a perfect new lip is lip balm. A well moisturized lip is the perfect canvas to a new pout. After applying the balm, swipe the new lipstick straight from the tube, starting at the center or your mouth and working your way outward [MUSIC] To define the shape of your lips, gently feather a nude lip-pencil along the edge. [MUSIC]