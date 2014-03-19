Our Best Beauty Secrets: Go Nude (on Your Lips!) in 3 Easy Steps

A nude lip has the amazing ability to blend in against a bold smoky eye or stand out all on its own. But finding the perfect finish can sometimes be tricky. Luckily, InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield is taking the guesswork out of the process! With the help of celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin, the video above breaks down the art of the nude power pout into three easy steps. See the process in full by watching the video above.

