Our Best Beauty Secrets: How To Get The Perfect Cat Eye

InStyle Staff
Mar 13, 2014 @ 10:30 am

Applying liquid eyeliner can be as wobbly as a child riding a bike for the first time—sans training wheels. To create a sleek line, use a kohl pencil first. Trace the upper lash line from the inner corners, extending it slightly past the outer corners. Layer a shiny liquid formula over the pencil for extra intensity. Wave your hands (or a business card) over lashes until the liquid dries. Finish with a pointy cotton swab to clean up minor imperfections.

Watch the video above for more tips.

—Kahlana Barfield

