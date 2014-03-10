Our Best Beauty Secrets: How to Get Brighter, Whiter Eyes

When your local barista can’t pry your eyes open with a dozen espresso shots, you’ll need to dig into your makeup bag for a solution. We're talking about eyeliner - but in a very unique shade. With a few quick strokes you can turn the whites of your eyes from hazy to brilliant bright. Take a look at this quickie video to arm yourself with the perfect tool to target your blood–shot stare. (It’ll cost you as much as a mochachino, but the results will last a whole lot longer.)

—Angelique Serrano