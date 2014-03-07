Our Best Beauty Secrets: How to Get a Natural Flush

Give your brushes a rest. The secret to a fresh-faced, impossibly dewy glow lies in your lipstick. Yes, seriously. So before you load up on the glittery powders, reach into your makeup bag for a rosy lip cream (avoid matte sticks or the finish will be dull). Dab it on and blend it into your cheeks, as we demonstrate in this video. One look at your radiant smile and you’ll see why makeup artists whip out the big bullets backstage.

—Angelique Serrano