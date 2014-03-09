Our Best Beauty Secrets: How to Contour Your Legs

So you’ve missed a few Boot Camp classes and your legs are looking less than toned. Don’t bypass those dressy shorts just yet. All you need are two things to get your gams in sexy shape. First, grab a bronzing gel or liquid that imparts instant color (try Caudalie’s Divine Legs, $38; us.caudalie.com); next pick out a liquid highlighter or luminizing fluid (many brands make similar versions, but one we like is NYX Cosmetics Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator, $8; nyxcosmetics.com.) Then arm yourself with the quick contouring tips in this video and you’ll be stepping pretty in no time. Trust us: The immediate, shapely results will have you running straight toward your highest pair of heels.

—Angelique Serrano