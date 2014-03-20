Our Best Beauty Secrets: How To Make a Long-Lasting Blowout

On those mornings when your hair looks lifeless, dry shampoo is your guardian angel. The oil-absorbing powder can add texture and beef up limp strands within a matter of minutes. Combat oil by going to the root of the problem. Spritz section-by-section, and then gently scrunch. Full, fluffy strands are now right at your fingertips.

Want to try out the trick for yourself? Watch the video above!

—Kahlana Barfield