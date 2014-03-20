Our Best Beauty Secrets: How To Make a Long-Lasting Blowout

On those mornings when your hair looks lifeless, dry shampoo is your guardian angel. The oil-absorbing powder can add texture and beef up limp strands within a matter of minutes. Combat oil by going to the root of the problem. Spritz section-by-section, and then gently scrunch. Full, fluffy strands are now right at your fingertips.
Want to try out the trick for yourself? Watch the video above!
—Kahlana Barfield
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Coloma Barfield, beauty director at In Style magazine, and today we're gonna show you the easiest solution to extend the life of your blow out. [MUSIC] If your hair is flat and limp, the easiest way to bring it back to life is dry shampoo. This is the best way to extend the life of your blowout what you wanna do is section the hair starting at the crown and spraying at the roots. Go section by section working your way around the entire head [MUSIC] Then, use your fingers to diffuse the product in. It will absorb your natural oils and instantly bring body back to your hairstyle. [MUSIC]