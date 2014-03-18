Our Best Beauty Secrets: Create a Perfectly Polished Pony

If your ponytail has become as much of a gym essential as your yoga pants and beats-filled iPod, you need to take a look at this video right now. (Really. Right this minute.) In it, we show you how to take your tail from basic and boring, to chic and sophisticated, so you can rock the style in the office, or even wear it for a fun night out. All you need are a few bobby pins, a thin elastic, medium-hold hairspray (like L’Oreal Paris Elnett, $10, at target.com), and about 60 seconds. Master this technique, and a salon appointment won’t be your only answer to a bad hair day.

—Angelique Serrano