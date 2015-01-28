Oscar Isaac on Starring in the New Star Wars and X-Men Movies

Oscar Isaac is appearing in two of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming movies in two of the most beloved movie sagas: Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and X-Men: Apocalypse. The in-demand actor stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday where he chatted about both high-profile projects.

While Isaac couldn't share any details about the new Star Wars film ("They will descend onto me ... I will be executed on sight" he joked), he was surprised to learn that host David Letterman had an "exclusive clip" of The Force Awakens. (Don't get your hopes up, kids, it's a gag clip, naturally.)

The handsome star—who can currently be seen starring alongside Jessica Chastain in the crime drama A Most Violent Year—said that he's happy to be in both Star Wars and X-Men and joked that he's "on a tear" when it comes to starring in popular franchises. Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens will open in theaters this Christmas, while we'll have to wait until 2016 to catch Isaac in X-Men Apocalypse.

