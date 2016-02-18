Do You Agree with Our Oscar Dress Predictions for This Year's Best Actress Nominees?

The 88th annual Academy Awards are a little over a week away, and while the pros over at GoldDerby.com place bets on each actor's Oscar odds, we're over here debating, just what will she wear?
Our panel of experts, including InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, designer Misha Nonoo, and Roy Luwolt, co-founder of the shoe line Malone Souliers, discuss the designer dresses they hope each best actress nominee will choose for her big night. On the talking table? Cate Blanchett ("she makes virtually every best-dressed list I write for InStyle," Wilson says); Brie Larson ("she's testing the waters, and seeing what fits," says Nonoo); Jennifer Lawrence ("Dior, Dior, Dior," the panel laughs); Charlotte Rampling ("she is a woman who does as she pleases," says Luwolt); and Saoirse Ronan ("she's a real wildcard," Nonoo says).
To hear which designers our experts hope to see, plus insight into which of the best supporting actress nominees our panelists are looking forward to most, watch the video above, and be sure to see if any of our predictions come true when the Oscars take place Sunday, Feb. 28 (red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET; show starts at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC).