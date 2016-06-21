7 Things We Learned About Orange Is the New Black Season 4 from Adrienne C. Moore

It's been a long time coming, but Orange Is the New Black is now available for your streaming pleasure. Whether you've already binge-watched all of season 4 or are choosing to savor each episode one by one, you likely know by now that there's a lot going on at Litchfield. Just after the drop date on Friday, Adrienne C. Moore, aka Cindy, dropped by InStyle HQ and gave us the full scoop in a live broadcast on our Facebook page. Hit play to watch the full video above, and read on for seven juicy details we gleaned from the interview.

1. She originally auditioned for the role of Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson, now played by Danielle Brooks.

"I'm so glad I didn't get it, because I love me some Danielle Brooks, and she kills it as Taystee. The second I read the script for Black Cindy, I said, 'I know who this chick is.'"

2. The new characters in season 4 will stir up some drama.

"With Black Cindy, you see this tussle between her new beliefs of doing and acting in love, or slapping a b*tch down like the old days."

3. She grew up in a spiritual household.

"I connected to this idea of faith and spirituality and religion and Christianity being a very strong crux of who I am at the core, and how a lot of what we think and believe is based around our spiritual beliefs."

RELATED: 6 Things We Learned from the Orange Is the New Black Season 4 Premiere

4. She used to babysit for Jewish families in N.Y.C.

"I was very accustomed to the lifestyle—even to the point where I had some families who kept kosher kitchens. I felt like all of that was preparation for the depth of faith in the Jewish culture, which is very close to their way of life."

5. Something shocking will happen to a member of her onscreen clique.

"I don't want to give anything away, but if the ghetto dorm happens to be one of your favorite group of girls, then we have a big shock in store for you."

6. There's more than meets the eye when it comes to Judy King (Blair Brown).

"She seamlessly inserts herself into the prison and surprisingly gains a huge fan base."

RELATED: 9 Times the Orange Is the New Black ​Cast Was the Cutest Ever

7. She's very close with her castmates IRL.

"The girls on the show are my nearest and dearest. We have a huge and profound amount of respect for eachother, and that stems from the helm of our show, which is Jenji Kohan. She's one of the most authentic and down-to-earth people you will ever meet."