Orange Is the New Black Releases First Season 4 Teaser, Announces Premiere Date

The ladies of Litchfield are back! Our first look at Season 4 of Orange Is the New Black has finally arrived, and all of your favorite inmates are ready for action.

In the just-released teaser trailer, we get a glimpse at how each of our favorite character's lives will change in the coming episodes—from new jobs to new alliances and plenty of new drama. The clip features many of our favorite women, including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Alex (Laura Prepon), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Morello (Yael Stone), and more—but gives us little insight into what exactly will go down in what promises to be a crazy season.

One thing's certain: we're counting down the days until June 17, when Orange Is the New Black returns to Netflix. Watch the full teaser above and get excited.