Oprah Thinks Ellen DeGeneres Doesn't Get Excited Enough About Basil

One of America’s favorite talk show hosts is back! Oprah Winfrey stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an episode filled with hilarious one-liners just begging to be made into memes. The real-life neighbors delved into a discussion about those two times Winfrey surprised DeGeneres with a basket of vegetables from her garden.

“I know you have a big garden. I know you have an overflow. Why don’t I get more?” DeGeneres asked.

“It’s because when I brought that big basket in and you said, 'What am I supposed to do with this?'” Winfrey quipped. “You don’t cook. You do not get as excited about basil as I do. I get really excited about basil and keeping the basil, so I decided I would just give the vegetables to other people.”

Winfrey also revealed that DeGeneres got her an apple tree for her birthday, but she refuses to hand over the apples. “I thought to bring you the fruit,” she said. “I thought better of it.”

Reminding us why we loved her show so much, Winfrey also played the game, “Oprah or No-prah,” where the stars (and the audience) had to guess whether the title on the screen was actually the name of an episode of Oprah. Surprisingly, the former talk show host answered incorrectly several time! “I did a show called ‘Does This Clutter Make My Butt Look Fat’?” she exclaims.

Watch the clips above to see two of America’s favorite talk show hosts unite for one hilarious show.