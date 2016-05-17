This 15-Carat Blue Diamond May Sell for Almost $50 Million Tomorrow

The world’s largest blue diamond ever to appear at auction could be yours—for a cool $50 million. That’s approximately how much the Oppenheimer Blue diamond is expected to go for at a Christie’s auction tomorrow.

The 14.62-carat masterpiece, nicknamed the “gem of gems,” is a Vivid Blue diamond that it so valuable because of its rarity. “Blue diamonds have gained a wider following, not only because they are stunning, but because there are so few of them available in the world,” said François Curiel, Chairman of Christie’s Asia Pacific and China.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The classical emerald-cut diamond is named in honor of its previous owner, Philip Oppenheimer. Expected to rake in somewhere between $39.1 million to 46.4 million at auction, there’s still no word on who the new owner will be, but it will likely go to a private buyer.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Watch the video above for a closer look at the stunning gem. Hey, a girl can dream, can't she?