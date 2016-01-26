One Direction's New Music Video for "History" Is a Walk Down Memory Lane

One Direction fans, brace yourselves. Although the band is set to take a hiatus starting in March (with rumors swirling that they are actually breaking up), the boys aren't ready for a break quite yet. Today, they surprised Directioners with a new video for their song "History," and it is a walk down memory lane for the band.

In the video, clips of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson singing the lyrics to the song are interspersed with black-and-white snippets from the group's early days. From their days on The X Factor to goofing off in tour buses and even montages that include Zayn Malik, the video is enough to make any true Directioner lose their mind. And, of course, it did—within minutes of the band posting the music video on Vevo, the hashtag #1DHistoryVideo was trending on Twitter.

Is this emotional video One Direction's way of saying goodbye to their fans, or is it just a peak at what is yet to come for the band? Only time will tell. For now, watch the "History" music video above.