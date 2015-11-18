One Direction Plays a Very Revealing Game of "Never Have I Ever" With Ellen DeGeneres

How well do you really know the guys of One Direction? Maybe not as well as you might've thought.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to promote their new hit album, Made in the A.M., and and they sat down with the host to play a very revealing game of Never Have I Ever. It went down like this: Ellen DeGeneres read a series of statements, and each of the guys held up their paddle to reveal whether they had or hadn't done something.

From answering questions like "Never have I ever hooked up with a fan" to "Never have I ever gone skinny dipping in a hotel pool" and "Never have I ever used one of my bandmates' toothbrush without telling them," we now know more about One Direction than we ever thought we wanted to.

RELATED: Celebrate the Release of One Direction's New Album With Two Awesome Covers

So, has Styles ever hooked up with a fan? Find out by watching the video above.