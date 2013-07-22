5 People You Must Follow on Twitter, According to Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde has no shortage of humor in her life—she's engaged to funnyman Jason Sudeikis and has appeared in shorts for SNL—and her Twitter feed is no exception. Just today she Tweeted about the Royal Baby: "I don't understand how I'm still doing phone interviews when Kate Middleton is in labor. Don't they have to go cover the crowning?!" That's why we asked our August InStyle cover girl who her must-follows are on the social stream. "There are a few people I always read on Twitter," she told InStyle.com in this behind-the-scenes video. "I love a lot of the great comedians." Watch the video above to find out exactly who runs her Twitter favorites. Then, see more exclusive photos and read our entire interview by picking up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download now.

Plus, go behind-the-scenes at Olivia's cover shoot.

