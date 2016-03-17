Olivia Wilde Stars in Powerful PSA for World Down Syndrome Day

Olivia Wilde has once again teamed up with her Meadowland director Reed Morano, this time for a moving PSA raising awareness for Down syndrome.

In the short film “How Do You See Me?” from Italian organization CoorDown, Wilde stars with a young woman named AnnaRose Rubright, a 19-year-old New Jersey college student with Down syndrome. Together, Wilde and Rubright raise questions about how people with Down syndrome perceive themselves and are perceived by others.

“I see myself following my dreams even if they are impossible—especially because they’re impossible,” Rubright says. “I see myself as an ordinary person with an important meaningful beautiful life. This is how I see myself. How do you see me?”

CoorDown’s ad, released to raise awareness for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, is the latest collaboration between Wilde and Morano, and the pair have recently worked together on projects like the HBO series Vinyl, the feature film Meadowland, and the music video Wilde directed for Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

Watch the ad above.

