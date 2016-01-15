Olivia Munn Shuts Down Engagement Rumors Using a Text Convo with Her Mom

Olivia Munn shut down those engagement rumors once and for all by reading the hilarious text she got from her mom after she heard the rumors.

Despite reports out earlier this week, Olivia Munn is definitely not engaged to boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. But the actress told Stephen Colbert her mom totally believed the rumors. This is a text from my mom just the other day. And I'll read it in her voice. Oh man, new engagement. You know we love Aaron. I pray say thanks for him all the time. I bet [UNKNOWN], hey why don't you tell me first, smiley face. And [UNKNOWN] wasn't the only family member who thought she heard wedding bells. The Ride Along 2 star said she got bombarded by emails from her random relatives asking if they could come to the wedding. Well, we're glad she has a sense of humor about the whole thing. But, we secretly wish they would just get hitched already. Afterall, they are easily one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, am I right?

