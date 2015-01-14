Olivia Munn and Seth Meyers Chat About Their Obsessions with Their Dogs

If you're obsessed with your dog, then you'll definitely appreciate and profoundly understand what Olivia Munn was talking about during her appearance on Tuesday night's episode of Late Night. The actress stopped by the show, where she spoke to her pal, host Seth Meyers, about their respective, borderline crazy love for their dogs.

Munn—who wore a lovely, strapless Victoria Beckham dress for her visit—told her friend that he and his wife Alexi Ashe "are weird about [their] dog," Frisbee. According to Munn, the pup gets held like a baby, kisses its parents on the mouth, and even sits on their laps during meals at restaurants.

But, much to the Mortdecai star's surprise, she has become just as obsessed with her own dog, a rescued Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Chance. "My worst nightmare is that I've turned into you guys," she joked, before showing an adorable picture in which she's holding her dog like, you guessed it, her baby.

I just love him so much!!!!! #Chance #Rescue #AdoptDontBuyPlease 💙🐶 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 13, 2015 at 6:38pm PST

Watch the entire doggie discussion between Olivia Munn and Seth Meyers in the video above.

