What's Inside Olivia Culpo's Bag? She Reveals Her Must-Have Beauty Products

You never know when you’ll need to apply a quick touch-up between shows during fashion week—and no one is better prepared than Olivia Culpo. By now, the model and actress has learned just how important it is to carry around all of her beauty essentials, and when she stopped by InStyle’s HQ last week between NYFW shows, we asked the former Miss USA to show us exactly what she had packed into her tiny pearlescent Edie Parker clutch (and the amount she managed to stash inside the backlit bag was seriously impressive).

From her favorite L’Oreal mascara to bobby pins and everything in between, Culpo took us through the contents of her clutch, item by item—and she spilled some of her top tried-and-true beauty tricks along the way. Press play on the video above to find out which products she swears by, plus her tips for looking flawless on-the-go.