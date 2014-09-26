The Oh-So-Charming Chris Pratt Plays Word Sneak on The Tonight Show

Between those hilarious SNL promo clips and his charming appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, it's pretty much a guarantee that Chris Pratt is going to knock his first time hosting Saturday Night Live out of the park this weekend. The adorable Guardians of the Galaxy star, who continues his streak of being just as delightful off-screen as he is on, participated in the Tonight Show game Word Sneak.

In the segment Fallon and his guest are both given a series of words they must casually drop into their conversation. The assigned words and phrases are, of course, are utterly ridiculous, but Pratt handled the challenge like a champ. The Parks and Recreation actor managed to effortlessly weave words like "titmouse," "soul patch," and "jellyfish," among others, into his hilarious chat with Fallon. Seriously, is there anything this guy can't do? Watch the entire clip above!

Chris Pratt's Saturday Night Live promos are a must-watch, so check ’em out!