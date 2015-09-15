Video: Everything You Need to Know About the Tommy Hilfiger Show in 41 Seconds

InStyle Staff
Sep 14, 2015 @ 10:30 pm

And we're off! New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the InStyle team is on the ground to take everything in—accessories, eye makeup, front row stars, and, of course, fashion! For a real look at what it's like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above. 

Our editors spotted a stripe-happy collection accessorized with bucket hats, festive jewelry, casual footwear, and more at the Tommy Hilfiger spring show.. The collection made us want to hit the reset button on summer.

