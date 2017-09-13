Nina Dobrev and Diane Keaton Twin in Annie Hall-Inspired Looks at the Ralph Lauren Show

Like basically everyone, Nina Dobrev appears to have been influenced by Diane Keaton’s menswear-inspired style in Woody Allen classic Annie Hall.

A true testament to the film’s staying power (and thus the power of a good bowler hat), Keaton’s iconic role is still motivating women to stretch their sartorial boundaries nearly 40 years after its release.

Anyway, Wednesday night played host to arguably *the* runway show of the season. Ralph Lauren ushered 300 VIPs to Bedford, N.Y., for a show set amidst his personal collection of luxury sports cars. It goes without saying, the event’s Instagram potential was high …

Both Keaton and Dobrev were among the stars selected to attend the show, and it seems they both followed the rule of beloved muse Annie Hall when getting ready.

“That time you tried to Annie Hall it, and then you got shown up by the OG.@diane_keaton #RalphLauren #RLRall2017,” Dobrev captioned a shot of her and Keaton at the show, both wearing white dress shirts and ties. The Vampire Diaries alum complemented her look with a metallic sweater vest and a sequined blazer, while Annie Hall herself paired the style with a bowler hat and a black double-breasted coat.

That time you tried to Annie Hall it, and then you got shown up by the OG. @diane_keaton #RalphLauren #RLRall2017 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

What a stylish coincidence!