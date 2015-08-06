Nicole Richie's Chickens Have Their Own Food Garden

Everyone has a guilty pleasure when it comes to spending money. It could be something as small as candy bars or as big as Birkin bags. For Nicole Richie, it’s her chickens. The Candidly Nicole star showed up on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday, and when asked what her most recent splurge was, she surprised everyone with her answer. “Well, I grow my own food,” she told the host. “Not all my own food, but I grow my own vegetables at home and I have chickens.”

The fowl themselves aren’t busting her wallet. “The chickens are actually probably, what, $2?” she said. “They’re very inexpensive, but I said to myself ‘I’m eating their eggs, and I’m eating fresh produce,' so I actually spent money to have them have their own garden boxes."

"I built them their own edible garden. My husband was very upset," she said. "But we’re eating their eggs! And it’s important they have their own vegetables that I’m growing for them.”

Richie wasn’t the only star on program who own chickens. Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor told her that he has three of his own. “I actually do have two chickens,” Corden added. “They’re in the fridge!” Hear Richie's full story in the video above (and find out why Tambor is totally broke!).

