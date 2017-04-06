Nicole Richie Plays “Never Have I Ever,” Fesses Up to That Time She Almost Shaved Her Head

Nicole Richie has gone through many a beauty change, but the mom-of-two doesn’t have any regrets. Richie played along with a game of “Never Have I Ever” for InStyle’s May Beauty Issue, and spilled some dirty little secrets about her beauty game.

In the video above, 35-year-old fesses up to repeatedly cutting her own bangs, even though she knows it’s a bad idea. “I’ve cut them many times. The first time I was seven, and everyone told me not to cut bangs because I have curly hair. And we all know how that turns out. I did it anyway,” she jokes.

“I still do it. It looks horrible and I’ve got to go get them fixed and it’s a whole thing. I don’t know what’s wrong with me.”

Watch the hilarious at video at top for more beauty confessions from Richie, including that time she really wanted to shave her head, and why she won't be giving her daughter a haircut anytime soon.

For more from Nicole Richie, pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download April 14.