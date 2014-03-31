Nicole Kidman Looks Smokin' in Her New Jimmy Choo Ad

We can't get over how amazing Nicole Kidman looks in her latest ads for Jimmy Choo! The pre-fall 2014 campaign marks the fourth consecutive season that the star has fronted the brand's advertisements, each one more stunning than the last. The Academy Award-winning actress has a sexy edge in the images, evoking the feeling of the label's tougher aesthetic for the upcoming season. "It was fun to embrace a more rebellious spirit for Jimmy Choo," Kidman says. Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre and styled by Julia von Boehm, Kidman wears Jimmy Choo's flat, pointy tow Marlin boot and slouchy python Anna bag while surrounded by a whisper of smoke.

Kidman On Her Jimmy Choo Campaign

