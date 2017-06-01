There’s no question that in Hollywood, Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman falls into the serious actress category. With the exception of a few projects (looking at you, Paddington), the films and TV shows she chooses to participate in not only require a tremendous amount of physical and emotional preparation but also deliver heavy, moving messages.

Recently, we saw a softer side of Kidman on the red carpet at Cannes, where she initiated the hugs and kisses with The Beguiled co-star Elle Fanning. Days later, she twirled around in an Armani Privé gown with the one and only Naomi Campbell, who was also eager to share the love.

But when the 49-year-old actress isn’t schmoozing with other celebrities or going deep into character, she can be funny as hell. Her quippy and sassy remarks have made Jimmy Fallon blush, Giada de Laurentiis take a back seat on live TV, and easily turn into hilarious memes that break the Internet.

Below, all the times Kidman went viral by simply being herself.

Her Super Weird Way of Clapping

The 2017 Oscars will be best remembered for that epic Best Picture fail, but in the crowd, it was all about Kidman’s super funny way of clapping. What else is there to be said? Rather than clasp her full hands together, she only let her palms touch. Some people compared her to a seal. Apparently, it all boiled down to fashion. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres (below), Kidman revealed that she clapped in an odd manner because she didn’t want her expensive borrowed jewels to touch. Can you image what would happen if she damaged them?

Revealing That She Almost Dated Jimmy Fallon

Could Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon have been one of Hollywood's most memorable couples? Perhaps. Sitting in Fallon’s Tonight Show guest chair in 2015, Kidman recalled the tale of their previous encounter. Basically, Kidman told a mutual friend she liked the comedian and, that same day, met him at his apartment. Things got a little awkward from there. “You wouldn’t talk! You wouldn’t say anything,” she said of what went down inside. “And then you put a video game on or something…it was bad. I swear! And you didn’t talk at all. And so after about an hour and a half I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing.’” She even jokingly said he thought he was gay.

Crashing Tom Hiddleston's Red Carpet Interview

While the very dapper Tom Hiddleton discussed his nomination for The Night Manager with a reporter at the 2017 Golden Globes, Kidman interrupted the entire thing as if it were no big deal. “That’s enough,” she chimed in. “We’re done!” He moved on to hilariously interview her as she moved on to explain that it was she who got him dressed in his Gucci suit.

Never a dull moment with @twhiddleston and Nicole Kidman on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/nqVXE6yxNt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Blushing Over Her Early Modeling Photos

Talk show host Graham Norton dug up super throwback images of Kidman from her cover shoot with Dolly magazine. The best part? Kidman’s originally curly locks. “Anyone that has curly hair that’s young, keep your curly hair. Don’t straighten it because after a while you don’t get your curls back. They kind of become just frizz mass,” she said. “I’m like an old woman now where I say, don’t dye your hair and don’t straighten your curls.’”

Locking Lips with Naomi Watts

Kidman and fellow Aussie Naomi Watts go way back, but they took their friendship to a whole new level at the 2015 Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in L.A. After Watts presented Kidman the award for Excellence in Film, Kidman told the audience she turned down a role as a teenager that asked her to kiss a girl on screen in a shower cap. “My excuse was I had my final exams to study for,” she said. "I was not ready to do the kind of work that would threaten people. Today I know that, Jane, if you are out there, I’m ready to don this cap and kiss any woman in the room.” Seconds later, Kidman planted a smooch on Watts.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

When She Gave Giada DeLaurentis Major Side Eye on Ellen

In May, Kidman joined the famed chef on camera to make artichoke arancini and focaccia with clementines and fennel. After the demo ended, DeGeneres tried the final focaccia (which had been pre-made) and struggled to chew it. Seconds later, Kidman did the same and delivered one epic reaction. “It’s a little tough,” she said. “I know you’re not meant to criticize but it’s a little tough.”

The Image That Blew Up Twitter

Kidman didn’t have to do anything here other than sit down and pose with Lion co-stars Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel. Luckily, writer Daniel D’Addario sent out one too-funny tweet that has since received over 73,000 retweets. “Nicole, kid, man.” Enough said.