You Can Find Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Sunscreen in the Drugstore

Nicole Kidman is such a mega star that if she didn’t want to, she’d never have to set foot in a drug store again. But InStyle’s July cover girl heads to the drug store to stock up on an important staple that will remind you to take good care of your skin.

“I do always go and we buy sunscreen. Neutrogena sunscreen,” Kidman tells us in the video at top. “If I don’t wear sunscreen I’m burned in like 15 minutes.”

Watch the clip to find out what else she stocks up on when she hits her local drugstore.

Will Davidson

