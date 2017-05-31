Watch Nicole Kidman Put Her Aussie Knowledge to the Test

It’s been quite a few years since InStyle’s July cover star Nicole Kidman left Australia for Hollywood, so when Editor-in-Chief and fellow Australian native Laura Brown sat down with the star, she decided to put Kidman’s Aussie knowledge to the test.

How many stars are on the Australian flag? Who was Australia’s first female prime minister? And what the heck do you call a baby kangaroo? Watch the Lion star give her best shot at Aussie trivia, and even share a bit of wisdom from her home country in the process.

Will Davidson

“My mom would always say ‘Pull your head in,’” she dishes of her favorite Aussie saying. “It means shut up, get it together, or just be quiet.” Consider that your daily dose of world trivia, straight from Nicole Kidman herself.

For more from Nicole Kidman, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download June 9.