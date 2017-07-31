Nicky Hilton Threw Her 1-Year-Old Daughter the Prettiest Pink Birthday Party

Nicky Hilton has quite a bit on her plate these days. Earlier this month, the 33-year-old socialite, who married husband James Rothschild in 2015, confirmed that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. On top of that exciting news, Nicky and James’s daughter celebrated a milestone of her own: her first birthday!

Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild turned 1-year-old on July 8, and Nicky commemorated the occasion with quite the Hilton-approved bash.

On Sunday, the youngest Hilton daughter shared a photo of an elaborate table setting from her baby’s party. Clearly, Lily Grace takes after her aunt Paris—the ornate setup featured pink everything—goblets, flowers, dolls in pink dresses, and the prettiest cake we’ve seen outside The Great British Bake Off.

Nicky also shared a photo of herself and the “birthday girl,” clad in a white dress with purple (not pink!) hearts and an adorable birthday hat, matching her momma, who was wearing a white dress with lace detailing.

Looks like a birthday to remember!