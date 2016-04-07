Nicki Minaj Tells Ellen DeGeneres the Truth About That Ring from Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to promote her new movie, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and the talk show host took the opportunity to ask Minaj about something a little more personal: her so-called engagement ring from Meek Mill. Having the camera zoom in on the rapper’s bejeweled hands, DeGeneres tells her, “I was looking for the engagement ring.”

“First of all, that’s not an engagement ring,” Minaj says. “I have two rings from this boy that likes me,” she laughs. “He said that that’s my second ring and that if I get a third ring that that would be the engagement ring.”

This stone is flawless. (My voice) lol 👸🏽💍💎💍💎💍💎💍💎💍💎💍💎💍💎💍 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 9, 2015 at 7:39pm PST

Despite rumors of a troubled relationship after the star stayed off social media on Valentine’s Day, she reassured DeGeneres that they were very much together. “You just have to do you and make yourself happy and forget about trying to get everyone’s approval. It’s better just to keep those things sacred,” she said.

The stars also used the Facebook Live feature to broadcast their conversation and take questions from fans. "When are you going to produce a little Nicki?" one fan asked. "When I walk down a little aisle and wear a little white dress," Minaj responded.

You heard it straight from Nicki herself: No news is good news. Watch the full video above to see DeGeneres try her best at getting Minaj to spill the beans.