Nicki Minaj Launches Two New Fragrances and Reveals One in Her Latest Video!

Nicki Minaj is certainly a woman of many talents—and multi-tasking is one of them. When she isn't hitting all the right notes in the studio to work on her anticipated album, she's in the lab mixing them for her latest self-reflective scent. Just as we were getting excited to declare her single "Pills N Potions" as our official summer jam, the star surprised us by launching not one, but two new fragrances, and even debuted one in the "Pills N Potions" video above!

The first of her new scents is the summery Minajesty Exotic Edition, which boasts a blond hairstyle similar to Minaj's former look. "Every girl loves the thrill of adventure. Exotic, to me, represents that crazy feeling you get from taking a risk and getting out of your comfort zone," the star says. "I hope this fragrance inspires my Barbz to feel positive and fearless." And who wouldn't, after a whiff of this scent? Minajesty Exotic lives up to its name with notes of mango, orange, tiger lilies, and lavender, while the deep musk and cedar drydown keep the fragrance grounded.

As for the fragrance in her video? You'll have to tune in to Minaj's HSN appearance on July 11 to find out more! Here's what we do know: Nicki's second scent is called Onika, which also happens to be the star's real name—Onika Tanya Maraj. Judging by the bottle's dark hair and sleek cutout getup, we're guessing it's a nod to her gorgeous au naturale look, and just might be her most personal scent yet.

Find Minajesty Exotic on hsn.com next month, and be sure to watch HSN on July 11 to buy a bottle, and to learn more about the star's Onika fragrance. In the meantime, click play on the video above and nod along to Nicki's single "Pills N Potions," which we currently have on repeat.

