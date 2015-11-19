Nicki Minaj Delivers a Powerful Rendition of Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise"

The crowd couldn't stop cheering as Nicki Minaj delivered Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise" during the A+E Networks' "Shining a Light" concert focusing on the progress of race in America on Wednesday night.

The masterpiece touches on overcoming hatred and the ability to remain unbroken against all odds, and it was clear to see that the record-breaking rapper felt every single word as she recited the powerful poem. Minaj started with confidence, "You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies. You may tread me in the very dirt, but still, like dust, I'll rise."

Minaj, who looked radiant in a glittering gold and black ensemble, even cracked a smile while proclaiming, "Does my sexiness upset you? Does it come as a surprise, that I dance like I've got diamonds at the meeting of my thighs?" The statement doesn't come off as arrogant or condescending, but instead sounds like a beautiful triumphant stance against bias oppressions of the past.

Listen to Nicki Minaj recite the full poem above.