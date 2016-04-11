The Newest Game of Thrones Season 6 Trailer Is the Most Epic Yet

Entertainment Weekly
Apr 11, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

HBO’s Game of Thrones has released the second official trailer for Season 6 (third, if you count the shorter on-air promo that was released a couple weeks back). The new action-packed footage includes the return of an old nemesis (The Red Wedding’s arch-villain Walder Frey), blind Arya being given a second chance by Jaqen H’ghar, the Night’s King and his army (is “the dead are coming” the new “winter is coming”?) and a flash of Tyrion Lannister wit (“That’s what I do—I drink and I know things”). Plus plenty of meaty GoT quotes (“Show them what Lannisters are, what we do to our enemies”).

The footage debuted a star-packed screening of the first episode of the new season in Hollywood on Sunday night. Here are EW's thoughts on the first episode, titled “The Red Woman.”

RELATED: Scott Eastwood joins Fast & Furious 8

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 24.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!