Gorgeous Gowns, Amazing Shoes, and Kate Bosworth: Watch Our #InStyleEditorDiaries Video Recap from #NYFW

New York Fashion Week came and went and the InStyle team made all the stops: Polo Ralph Lauren, Cushnie et Ochs, Monse, Ulla Johnson, and Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 extravaganza at Madison Square Garden. We even braved the frigid temps for the Moncler Grenoble show that took place outdoors (yes, outdoors!) at Lincoln Center Plaza on what was the coldest day in New York City this winter. We caught up with Emma Roberts at Coach, Ellie Kemper and Kate Bosworth at Kate Spade, and designers Rebecca Minkoff and Rachel Zoe backstage. For a real look at what it was like on the scene at #NYFW, watch the video above.

RELATED: Everything That's Happening at #NYFW

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Thank goodness for Uber it's 19 degrees outside. [MUSIC] Hi Instyle, it's Emma Roberts here. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Hi Instyle, I'm Ellie Kemper. I'm at Kate Spade Fashion Week, and I'm wearing a beautiful piece by Kate Spade. Hi Instyle, it's Kate Bosworth. I'm here at Kate Spade Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room. [MUSIC] Hi, InStyle, I'm Rebecca Minkoff. Hi, InStyle, I'm Rachel Zoe and this is my Fall 2016 Collection. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Thank goodness for Uber it's 19 degrees outside. [MUSIC] Hi Instyle, it's Emma Roberts here. [INAUDIBLE] [MUSIC] Hi Instyle, I'm Ellie Kemper. I'm at Kate Spade Fashion Week, and I'm wearing a beautiful piece by Kate Spade. Hi Instyle, it's Kate Bosworth. I'm here at Kate Spade Fashion Week at the Rainbow Room. [MUSIC] Hi, InStyle, I'm Rebecca Minkoff. Hi, InStyle, I'm Rachel Zoe and this is my Fall 2016 Collection. [MUSIC]