New Wonder Woman Footage Shows Gal Gadot in Action

Great Hera! Warner Bros. has unveiled a new look at its standalone Wonder Woman movie, showcasing Gal Gadot in action as the titular superhero.

“We’re going to see her coming of age, the entire history, what’s her mission,” Gadot said of her character during Tuesday evening’s DC Films Presents: Dawn of the Justice League special on The CW, where the new footage aired.

Co-star Chris Pine added, “Telling a story of this now is pivotal and important—the story of a very powerful woman.”

The action is orchestrated by director Patty Jenkins (Monster), who is helming the first major superhero movie led by a female character since Fox’s Elektra a decade ago.

Gadot, an Israeli actress who once served in the IDF, said of the high-profile role last year, “I feel like I’ve been given a huge opportunity to inspire people, not only women. And not because of me but because of who Wonder Woman is and what she stands for.”

Gadot will make her on-screen debut as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice on March 25, and both films will continue to build out the burgeoning cinematic universe based on DC Comics characters.

Wonder Woman is scheduled to hit theaters June 23, 2017. Watch the first look video above.

