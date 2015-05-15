The New Scream Queens Teaser Is the Most Frightening Yet 

Good evening, idiots!”

The latest trailer for TV's Scream Queens begins with those words, and if the teaser serves as an indicator of what’s to come, the fall series is set to be both a comedic and horrifying hit.

Produced by the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, the show follows the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority and a series of murders that occur on their college campus. In the video, Chanel (Emma Roberts) rallies her sisters (Ariana Grande, Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, and Keke Palmer, among others) in search of a potential serial killer: the marked Red Devil.

It looks as though there'll be plenty of ear-piercing screams (from girls and boys alike), an appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis, and, going off of Chanel’s debutante-like earrings and colorful furs, many standout fashion moments.

We’re sure Roberts and the all-star cast will nail their frightening performances. Watch the video above and set your DVR–Scream Queens will air Tuesdays this fall on Fox.

