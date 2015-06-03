A New Paper Towns Trailer Has Arrived—And It Includes a Kiss

Now this is the Paper Towns sneak peek we've all been waiting for. The second official trailer for the upcoming film just dropped, and it includes a kiss between the story's two main characters—albeit on the cheek.

Based on John Green's best-selling novel, Paper Towns tells the story of Quentin Jacobsen (Nat Wolff) and his neighbor Margo Roth Spiegelman (Cara Delevingne) who suddenly disappears after the pair embark on an all-night adventure through their hometown. Margo leaves behind cryptic clues of her whereabouts for Quentin to decipher, and the search leads him and his two best friends on a journey that is both hilarious and emotional as he attempts to track Margo down.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated flick dropped back in March, and this latest clip has us even more excited for the movie's release. Catch Paper Towns when it hits theaters July 24, and watch the new trailer by clicking on the video above.

