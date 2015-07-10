The New Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Teaser Asks You to "Stand with Us"

Joshua Lyon
Jul 10, 2015 @ 8:45 am

A new teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 debuted at Comic-Con yesterday, and it comes in the form of a propaganda video for the Panem revolution. An army of soldiers dressed in white perform an elaborate exhibition drill with their scary looking guns as Katniss Everdeen marches toward the camera dressed in a tight-fitting red jumpsuit, cape billowing. District 13 makes their message to Panem's other citizens clear: "Stand with us." The clip is already drawing comparisons to Janet Jackson's iconic "Rhythm Nation" music video—and we can't wait for the inevitable mash-ups. Get psyched for the movie by watching the teaser above.

