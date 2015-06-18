The New Face Of The $10 Bill: A Woman

The U.S. Treasury Department is putting a woman on the redesigned $10 bill that'll be put into circulation in 2020.

Show Transcript

So long, Alexander Hamilton. Hello, Harriet Tubman. For the first time in more than a century, the US Treasury Department announced it will feature a woman on its paper currency. A redesign process is already underway to replace the portrait of Alexander Hamilton on the American $10 bill. Democracy is the theme for the next redesign series of US Images that capture this theme will be featured on the new ten dollar bill, and on future bills. The announcement comes on the heels of a campaign for women on 20s. Since January, the group has been working hard to encourage President Obama to force the US treasury to redesign the $20 bill with a woman. The group even held a vote to determine which woman should be chosen. And after more than 600,00 people weighed in Harriet Tubman was voted in as the winner. The Treasury says the ten dollar bill is getting the redesign instead of the $20 bill because it was already scheduled for one due to its potential to be targeted by counterfeiters. As for which woman will receive this honor, it won't necessarily be Tubman. The Treasury has already created the hashtag #TheNew10. So people can give their opinions on social media. Already, people are suggesting Rosa Parks, Sacajawea, and Amelia Earhart. The only requirement is that the woman chosen is no longer living. Sorry, Beyoncé. This won't be the first time a woman is featured on US paper currency though. A portrait of Martha Washington was featured on paper bills several times in the 19th century. This redesign doesn't exactly mean Hamilton is going away, though. The Washington Post says Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told reporters the Treasury is considering putting Hamilton on half of the new redesigned bills, or even putting him on one side and the chosen woman on the other We won't be seeing the new $10 bill until 2020. The Treasury chose that year specifically, because it will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which was brought aside in 1920 giving women the right to vote.

So long, Alexander Hamilton. Hello, Harriet Tubman. For the first time in more than a century, the US Treasury Department announced it will feature a woman on its paper currency. A redesign process is already underway to replace the portrait of Alexander Hamilton on the American $10 bill. Democracy is the theme for the next redesign series of US Images that capture this theme will be featured on the new ten dollar bill, and on future bills. The announcement comes on the heels of a campaign for women on 20s. Since January, the group has been working hard to encourage President Obama to force the US treasury to redesign the $20 bill with a woman. The group even held a vote to determine which woman should be chosen. And after more than 600,00 people weighed in Harriet Tubman was voted in as the winner. The Treasury says the ten dollar bill is getting the redesign instead of the $20 bill because it was already scheduled for one due to its potential to be targeted by counterfeiters. As for which woman will receive this honor, it won't necessarily be Tubman. The Treasury has already created the hashtag #TheNew10. So people can give their opinions on social media. Already, people are suggesting Rosa Parks, Sacajawea, and Amelia Earhart. The only requirement is that the woman chosen is no longer living. Sorry, Beyoncé. This won't be the first time a woman is featured on US paper currency though. A portrait of Martha Washington was featured on paper bills several times in the 19th century. This redesign doesn't exactly mean Hamilton is going away, though. The Washington Post says Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told reporters the Treasury is considering putting Hamilton on half of the new redesigned bills, or even putting him on one side and the chosen woman on the other We won't be seeing the new $10 bill until 2020. The Treasury chose that year specifically, because it will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which was brought aside in 1920 giving women the right to vote.