The New Cameo-Packed Entourage Movie Trailer Is Everything You Were Hoping for

The party is not over yet. The first full-length trailer for the Entourage movie is here and, well, it's everything you'd expect. From a flurry of celebrity cameos (Jessica Alba, Tom Brady, Pharrell, Armie Hammer, Liam Neeson to name a few) to an even more over-the-top Ari Gold—this is what the fans have been waiting to see!

The film reunites the original cast—Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven—from the hit HBO series, which ended five years ago. The plot centers around Vincent Chase (Grenier) fighting for a chance to direct a feature from Gold, now a studio executive.

Mark Wahlberg, who produced the original series (which was loosely based on his life) and also produced this film, naturally makes a cameo and Billy Bob Thornton and Hayley Joel Osment play a father-son duo who look to be causing trouble for the gang.

Watch the new trailer by clicking on the above video, and catch the Entourage movie when it opens June 5.

