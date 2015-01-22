New #AskKat: Get the Step-by-Step to Recreate Jennifer Lopez's Red Glitter Mani

It seems like the women in the music world always have the most amazing manis. One songstress who’s been, well, nailing it lately? Jennifer Lopez. From her studded flip-side manicure at the Golden Globes to her glittery tips at the American Music Awards, the singer and actress has us wanting to mix up our manis.
In the latest addition of #AskKat, InStyle.com advice columnist Katherine Schwarzenegger asks J. Lo’s nail artist Tom Bachik to show us how we can all get Lopez’s sparkly tips from the AMAs—and it’s more practical than you might think. “We needed a look that was perfect for not only the red carpet, but for her performance,” says Bachik, “so this will translate perfectly for a daytime and nighttime look. This technique is also great for refreshing an existing manicure.”
While not hard, you will want to set aside some time to try the technique. Below, find everything you’ll need to get started, plus the step-by-step. For the full how-to, including some of Blachik’s best nail tips, watch the video above.
What You’ll Need Nude polish (Kat and Bachik used L'Oreal's Mavuelous, $6; drugstore.com) Red glitter polish (try Deborah Lippmann's Razzle Dazzle, $20; beauty.com) Clear topcoat (try OPI Quick Dry Topcoat, $8; drugstore.com) Rose gold glitter (try MAC Shadow Pigment in Rose, $21; maccosmetics.com) 2 old makeup brushes
Instructions 1. Apply a full coverage nude polish to your nails. Let dry completely.
2. Once dry, apply a thick clear topcoat to one nail. Take the tip of that finger and dip it into the glitter. While the topcoat is still wet, using an old makeup brush (look for one that’s a little long and soft) spread the glitter back into the polish, working toward the base of the nail.
3. Repeat step two until each nail is covered in glitter.
4. Take a towel and wipe off glitter from under your nails.
5. Using a red glitter nail polish, apply a thin, gilded line to the tip of nails. If you have longer nails, you can flip hands over and use the glitter to paint the under side of the nail as well.
6. Using an old makeup brush, remove any excess glitter from skin.
7. Apply a clear topcoat to of your nails and let dry completely.
