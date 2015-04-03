The New Amy Winehouse Documentary Trailer Reminds Us How Much We Miss Her

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited Amy Winehouse documentary is finally here. Amy: The Girl Behind the Name takes a look at the talented young singer's life and musical journey before she died tragically in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27.

The poignant trailer features footage of a young Winehouse singing to the camera and playing on her guitar while an unseen interviewer asks her about why she chose singing. "Singing has always been important to me, but I never thought, 'I'll end up singing' or 'I'll be a singer,'" Winehouse says. He also asks her how famous she thinks she will become. "I don't think I'm gonna be at all famous," she says. "I don't think I could handle it. I would probably go mad. Do you know what I mean? I would go mad."

Known for her signature bouffant hairstyle and deep brown eyes, the six-time Grammy winner rose to fame with 2006's "Rehab" before going on to write other major hits including "Valerie" and "You Know I'm No Good."

Directed by Asif Kapadia, Amy: The Girl Behind the Name is set for a U.K. release on July 3. A U.S. release date has not been announced. Watch the trailer by clicking on the image above.

