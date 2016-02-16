New Alice Through the Looking Glass Trailer Features Pink Covering "White Rabbit"

The new Alice Through the Looking Glass trailer features a new spin on an old pop culture standard—not just Lewis Carroll’s story.

Singer Pink scored the 90-second spot with her cover of Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit.” The ’60s psychedelic hit owes its name to the story’s white rabbit and Carroll’s fantastical world.

The usual Alice suspects appear again in the new spot: the Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter), the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp), Absolem the Caterpillar (the late Alan Rickman), and the White Rabbit himself (Michael Sheen). Time (Sacha Baron Cohen), a new character to the live-action film series, also appears.

RELATED: Alan Rickman's Life in Pictures

In addition, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer will pen and perform an original song for the Disney movie. “It’s one of the more exciting things I’ve done in my life,” she says in a featurette promoting the film.

See the new trailer above, and Pink’s featurette here:

Alice Through the Looking Glass hits theaters May 27.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.