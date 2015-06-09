Netflix Nabs Brad Pitt's New Movie in Groundbreaking Deal

Did Brad Pitt reinvent the wheel? The actor signed a feature film deal with Netflix, marking a significant change in the film industry.

Show Transcript

Brad Pitt totally just reinvented the wheel. That's right, you might be watching the next Brad Pitt movie in your sweats, in the comfort of your own home. Deadline exclusively announced Monday, that Netflix has obtained the rights to Pitts newest movie, War Machine. It's become completely obvious that Brad Pitt loves war movies. To name a few, he's done Fury, World War Z, Inglorious Bastards, and Troy. In this latest film, his character is based on General Stanley McCrystal who was the commander of the joint special operations command from 2003 to 2008. he became the top commander in Afghanistan in 2009. This movie marks Netflix's biggest undertaking in feature films with Deadline estimating a $30 million investment. But this isn't the frist time Netflix has made a deal to work with a big Hollywood name. Last October, Adam Sandler signed with Netflix to produce and star in four films. So does this mean there will be a shift in how we stream new releases? Maybe. When Netflix, Imax, and the Weinstein company made a deal to release the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on Netflix the same day it hits theaters in August, four of the biggest theater companies boycotted the deal. But this could be seen as a huge win for Netflix who caters to the need-it-now generation of millennials In order for theaters like AMC to compete with streaming services, they will have to up the ante of the audience experience. They have to sell the experience of seeing a movie in a theater in order to stay in the game. So the question becomes, would you rather sit in bed and watch a movie on TV, or go to the theater. I guess we'll have to wait and see which prevails.

Brad Pitt totally just reinvented the wheel. That's right, you might be watching the next Brad Pitt movie in your sweats, in the comfort of your own home. Deadline exclusively announced Monday, that Netflix has obtained the rights to Pitts newest movie, War Machine. It's become completely obvious that Brad Pitt loves war movies. To name a few, he's done Fury, World War Z, Inglorious Bastards, and Troy. In this latest film, his character is based on General Stanley McCrystal who was the commander of the joint special operations command from 2003 to 2008. he became the top commander in Afghanistan in 2009. This movie marks Netflix's biggest undertaking in feature films with Deadline estimating a $30 million investment. But this isn't the frist time Netflix has made a deal to work with a big Hollywood name. Last October, Adam Sandler signed with Netflix to produce and star in four films. So does this mean there will be a shift in how we stream new releases? Maybe. When Netflix, Imax, and the Weinstein company made a deal to release the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on Netflix the same day it hits theaters in August, four of the biggest theater companies boycotted the deal. But this could be seen as a huge win for Netflix who caters to the need-it-now generation of millennials In order for theaters like AMC to compete with streaming services, they will have to up the ante of the audience experience. They have to sell the experience of seeing a movie in a theater in order to stay in the game. So the question becomes, would you rather sit in bed and watch a movie on TV, or go to the theater. I guess we'll have to wait and see which prevails.