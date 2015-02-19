Neil Patrick Harris Talks About Being "Knee-Deep In Oscars Prep"

We're just three short days away from the 87th Academy Awards and the show's host Neil Patrick Harris confirmed he is "knee-deep in Oscar prep." NPH took time out of his busy rehearsal schedule to visit Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, where he chatted about everything that goes into hosting the Oscars in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the biggest night in Hollywood.

Harris described the Oscars as "the last hurdle in the awards show marathon" and that any jokes that may have been told at other shows along the way, like the Golden Globes, have to be nixed. The star also told Jimmy Kimmel that he's been "pondering what the right thing to do" is in terms of being "too acerbic... or too saccharine" when it comes to making jokes. Based on the excellent Gone Girl quip he makes at the end of this segment, we're guessing the multi-talented star will pull of the right amount of wit as Oscar emcee.

Watch Neil Patrick Harris chat with Jimmy Kimmel about getting ready to host the Oscars by clicking on the video above.

And don't forget, the 87th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 22.

