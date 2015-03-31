Neil Patrick Harris Takes a Trip Down Late Show Memory Lane with David Letterman

On Monday night, Neil Patrick Harris made his 17th (and likely final, what with host David Letterman's impending retirement) appearance on The Late Show.

The multi-talented star—who Letterman applauded for having "always been great on the show"—recalled that his first appearance with the talk show host was 25 years ago. ("I was four," the actor joked.) Harris remembered that it was, "Back in the NBC days, you had me bowling down a hallway to hit...milk cartons and things," adding, "It was great."

Then, for old time's sake, Harris pulled out one of his favorites from his mag of magic tricks for Letterman, his hot mic bit. We don't know what we're going to miss more: Letterman or Harris's visits.

