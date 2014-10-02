Neil Patrick Harris Shares Delightful Details from His Fun, Romantic Italian Wedding

We already knew that the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris could act, sing, and dance, but as it turns out, he and husband David Burtka also know how to throw one heck of a party. Harris stopped by Late Night on Wednesday where he shared some details from their intimate wedding in Italy last month, and the whole thing sounded even more fun and downright dreamy than imaginable.

The Gone Girl star explained to host Seth Meyers that he and Burtka had very interactive, hands-on nuptials—their guests participated in various tasks that ranged from giving speeches to dancing the Tarantella to putting on a musical performance (the latter courtesy of none other than Elton John). But the twist is that their friends and family had no idea they'd be doing any of this until they arrived and were given clues and puzzles to solve that lead them to their various tasks. The whole thing sounded pretty—you guessed it—legendary.

Watch NPH chat more about his wedding in the above video.

