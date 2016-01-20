Watch the First Wild Trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising with Selena Gomez and a Shirtless Zac Efron

Meredith Lepore
Jan 20, 2016 @ 10:00 am

And you thought fraternities threw wild parties. They've got nothing on sorority girls, according to the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

In the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster comedy, married couple Mac and Kelly, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, find themselves wanting to move again as they are expecting their second child. Except party girl Shelby, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, has decided to start her own sorority, Kappa Nu, since the one she planned on joiningled by Selena Gomez in a fun cameodoesn't allow parties at their house. And guess which house she starts her chapter in?

Kelly and Mac are hopeful at first. "Maybe it won’t be that bad! Girls are usually quiet, they don't take hard drugs, and they're much smarter," Rogen says in the trailer. He quickly learns to never underestimate a group of women and their capabilities.

Once again, Kelly and Mac have to find a way to get these crazy, energy-filled 20-somethings in trouble for their insane parties. "We need someone who can relate to stupid, young people," Rogen says. This means bringing in the big guns—AKA Teddy, played by the always shirtless Zac Efron—to help save the day.

Ike Barinholtz and Dave Franco will also reprise their roles in the film and Billy Eichner will join the cast. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising opens on May 20. Watch the trailer in the video above.

[MUSIC] Welcome to [UNKNOWN]. [LAUGH] Hi, what are you doing? We don't Hip joints in here. Your parties must suck. No, we don't throw parties here. In the United States, sororities are not allowed to throw parties in their own houses, only frats can. [INAUDIBLE] restrictive system. We're gonna show our sorority we can party the way that we want to. What's the name of our sorority? Kappa. Kappa Nu. Yes! We [INAUDIBLE] our sorority Party! Woo! [MUSIC] Welcome to our sorority, Kappa Nu. [MUSIC] We're never gonna sell our house with a sorority living next door. What are we gonna do? Maybe it's not that bad, girls are usually quiet. [APPLAUSE] They don't really take hard drugs. [APPLAUSE] And they're much smarter. Where are we? [NOISE] Oh no, I killed a girl. I'm on painkillers, ****! Kappa U. We need somebody who can relate to stupid young people. Hey neighbors, let's shut this **** down. [MUSIC] Good disguises, everyone. You look like a psychopath. What? It's a clown, man. People love clowns. [LAUGH] Stop doing that. [MUSIC] They're trying to dismantle our sorority! I got an idea. We go with the airbag trip. That's not gonna work. If it worked with guys, why won't it work for girls. Because guys are idiots! Oh! [SOUND] Ugh. [MUSIC] Little hard to call the cops without a phone. You give us that back! No. Ooh. What the? It's called a cord, ****. Damn old people phone. Those girls are out of control. Get away from me. They're using their sexuality as a weapon. Someone help me. Get out of here you animals. This isn't working, you're only making them sexier. [SOUND] You don't understand that there's no I in sorority. There's two, actually. No, there's actually just one. No, that's a Y. No, in the middle. That's an O. S-O-R-O-I-T-I-T-Y. Soro-titty? That's how you spell it. You think the titty is silent? [SOUND] Stop it.

