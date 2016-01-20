Watch the First Wild Trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising with Selena Gomez and a Shirtless Zac Efron

And you thought fraternities threw wild parties. They've got nothing on sorority girls, according to the first trailer for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

In the sequel to the 2014 blockbuster comedy, married couple Mac and Kelly, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, find themselves wanting to move again as they are expecting their second child. Except party girl Shelby, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, has decided to start her own sorority, Kappa Nu, since the one she planned on joining—led by Selena Gomez in a fun cameo—doesn't allow parties at their house. And guess which house she starts her chapter in?

Kelly and Mac are hopeful at first. "Maybe it won’t be that bad! Girls are usually quiet, they don't take hard drugs, and they're much smarter," Rogen says in the trailer. He quickly learns to never underestimate a group of women and their capabilities.

Once again, Kelly and Mac have to find a way to get these crazy, energy-filled 20-somethings in trouble for their insane parties. "We need someone who can relate to stupid, young people," Rogen says. This means bringing in the big guns—AKA Teddy, played by the always shirtless Zac Efron—to help save the day.

Ike Barinholtz and Dave Franco will also reprise their roles in the film and Billy Eichner will join the cast. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising opens on May 20. Watch the trailer in the video above.